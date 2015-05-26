Cavs playoffs create momentum for Cleveland's image

It's a Tuesday night in downtown Cleveland. East Fourth Street is hopping like it's Saturday night and that doesn't go unnoticed. Overheard in the crowd is someone saying, "It's a party in downtown!"
"Just the whole feeling for the city is really great," said Diana Mishlan, of Lorain.
The Cavs
are gaining momentum with every win and taking the Rock and Roll city along with them.
"I think it's bringing so much attention to Cleveland. We have a lot going on here, but people don't always pay attention to us," said Ashley Denniston, of Cleveland.
"I know a lot of people out of town -- family and stuff -- and they get a vibe that this is a new place. It's younger. It's hipper. There are things to do," said Nick Fink, of Middleburg Heights.
At Destination Cleveland
, the Cavs are a public relations professional's best friend.
"Right now couldn't be a more exciting time, not only for Cavs fans in northeast Ohio, but also, Cleveland as a destination. There's tons of people coming downtown -- visitors, residents. They check out our restaurants, shopping, just get to see how much this city has progressed," said Jackie Spencer, a spokesperson for Destination Cleveland.
Win or lose, there's no turning back from this rockin' sampling locals and out-of-towners have had.
"You can't be any prouder of a team that's just really going for it, and we are right there through successes and losses. Clevelanders really show their pride when backing their sports teams," added Spencer.
