Wearable thermometer offers peace of mind to parents

WESTLAKE, OH (WOIO) -
A Westlake technology company is heating up. They're developing and manufacturing cutting-edge thermometers that are wearable. They promise to give peace of mind to parents with sick children.
Waking a sleeping child to take their temperature can be as painful as whatever is ailing them. So Blue Spark Technologies
is applying their flexible battery concept to their new TempTraq
product. The Bluetooth-enabled thermometer reports and records temperatures every 10 seconds for up to 24 hours and can alert your phone when it spikes. You can also take notes about eating, sleeping or medication the child is given.
"It also it gives you the ability to send the temperature data out, for example, to a clinician or a doctor. So if the doctor wants to see what's going on with your child, you can e-mail that information directly out to a doctor," explained CEO John Gannon.
He says they're initially marketing the product to parents, but long term, they'd like to see it used in hospitals.
"The idea would be to ease the amount of work that nurses are doing and free their resource up to do other things. The idea would be that you would be able monitor an entire hall or ward from a single dashboard," he said.University Hospitals Pediatrician Dr. Andrew Hertz
says this could contribute to what's referred to as "fever phobia."
"Monitoring the temp this closely, nonstop for 24 hours is a little bit overkill in my opinion. For most patients, a small percentage of patients, maybe it's a good idea if they have an underlying illness," he said.
For a common cold, virus, or ear infection, he says parents are just as well-served by a temporal artery thermometer that will last a lot longer. But he does see the value for chronically ill kids.
"If you need to find out if certain children, like somebody with cancer or sickle cell disease, and they're already sick, you really do need to know if they have a fever. That can help save lives. So for that small percentage of patients, I think it is worthwhile," said Dr. Hertz.
The TempTraq retails for $24.99 and is available at www.temptraq.com
. The company starts their first hospital trial at Akron Children's Hospital
next week. Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.