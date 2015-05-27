Akron celebrates Cavs victory with Cleveland

A fan smiles big outside the Q as the Cavs move on to the Finals. (Source: WOIO)

After leading the Cavaliers to the Finals , it's hard to find a place in Akron where you won't hear his name or see his face.

At LeBron James' high school, there's a "welcome home" banner hanging proudly. St. Vincent-St. Mary senior Devin Fuller says James is an inspiration.

"Most people, when they get famous, they forget where they came from. He never forgot," said Fuller.

Similar to what's happening in Cleveland, many Akron businesses are reporting an upswing in profit because of the playoffs. Some like to call it the "LeBron effect."

Chris Hamond manages Rockne's Pub, where James has visited many times since he played in high school.

"I can tell you it's definitely helped business out, in general. Everyone is so excited for the team and for the area," said Hamond.

John Zakrzewski is one of the dozens of fans who pack the restaurant to watch playoff games. Zakrzewski is a Cleveland native, but has lived in Akron for the past 30 years.

"They're absolutely ecstatic! LeBron James is viewed here like everyone's son, everyone's flesh and blood," said Zakrzewski. "The people of Akron, because of the presence of James, this would be the most rewarding championship out of all of the franchises. Since I've seen so much heartbreak, I'm extremely happy. But I'm leery about choosing a championship team."

It seems the love Akron has for its hometown hero is strong enough to heal hearts and give hope that something that's never happened before will.

"I'm going to be wildly optimistic and pick the Cavaliers," Zakrzewski said.

