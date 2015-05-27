Cavs gear hot in Cleveland

As quickly as you could say "Go Cavs!" the Eastern Conference Championship and NBA Finals gear was on its way to Dick's Sporting Goods at Crocker Park in Westlake.

Fans could not wait to fork over their cash for the shirts that celebrate something they've waited years for, another shot at the NBA Finals.

In Lakewood at GV Art and Design, the store ran out of many of their popular, uniquely designed Cavs themed shirts. A new shipment arrived in the late afternoon, with more on the way Thursday.



That's where we found Kristen Rupp, who is as diehard a Cleveland fan as you'll find anywhere. She can't stop thinking about Tuesday night.



"I think the end was the coolest part just to see those guys - how connected they are to each other. They have such cool brotherly love. It's amazing to see that," said Rupp.



Rupp joined hundreds of others who made a beeline to Lakewood after the Cavs sent the Hawks squawking back to their nest in Atlanta.

"This is the ‘there's no place like home' shirt which I thought was such a cool idea because they tied in the yellow brick road with ‘The Wizard of OZ.' I wear this one the most because I'm so proud that he came back," said Rupp.

Tricia Alberini drove in from Avon because her favorite Cavs shirt is back in stock.

"I had to have this shirt. I saw it last night on Facebook, and I came in this morning, and they didn't have it. I called and called and called all day and they told me it would be back," said Alberini.

Another fan favorite is the "Woah Delly!!" shirt.



"My husband really wanted it. It's his birthday today, so I came out here to get it," said Christina Bonacci of Parma.



And now that the Cavs are in the Finals, it's back to the drawing board for Greg Vlosich, one of the owners of GV Art and Design. He and his partners are looking forward to capturing whatever is next for the Cavs in their trademark, eye-catching design.



"It definitely will be fun to watch over the next two weeks or so and have stuff ready to go. We have a couple of other things up our sleeve. It's neat to see that people are waiting to see what we are going to launch," said Vlosich.

