No memorial in sight for Imperial Avenue families

Ground has been broken but there is no timetable on when work on the Imperial Avenue Memorial would actually be built.On October 29, 2014, city leaders, clergy, friends and most importantly, family members who had lost loved ones to serial killer Anthony Sowell gathered at the place where 11 bodies were found.

After years of waiting, family members were finally getting the memorial they said would bring them some comfort.

"Yeah, it helps especially for her children and my great grandchildren," said Florence Bray, victim Crystal Dozier's mother, on the day of the groundbreaking.

A little over half a year later, the groundbreaking looks to be an overgrown memory that's painful for a mother like Florence Bray to see. Her daughter was found at the back of the lot.

"Crystal Dozier and my niece was Amelda Hunter - I lost two in this tragedy," said Bray today.



Now, Bray wants to know why it appears there's been no movement forward since that day back in the fall.

"In a few months, it will be October again, and we'll look at this same thing all over again. This, it's not right," added Bray.

The Rev. Jimmy Gates is the director of the project and the Imperial Avenue Coalition.



"We say to the families: we understand your frustration, and they are not alone because when we look at other things going on in this city, and we should not have to fight as much as we have, in order to get funding to get this done," said Rev. Gates.



Gates says more than $100,000 still needs to be raised to build the monument, and he says none of the money that was committed to the project has been received. Commitments, so far, total to be an estimated $30,000.

"There were financial commitments that we made by the councilperson of the Mount Pleasant area, and they are going to be giving us those funds. They have not come in as of yet, but those commitments were made," said Rev. Gates.

Bray says her biggest frustration is a lack of communication with the project's director and the fact that no one has even mowed the grass on what to her, is extremely sacred ground.



"It just does something to me. I shouldn't have to come over here and go through this because this don't make no sense," said Bray.



Rev. Gates says his committee should be meeting soon to get the ball rolling on fundraisers and on finding more corporate sponsors.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.