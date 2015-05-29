New skin cancer treatment available in northeast Ohio

Skin cancer is among the most treatable cancers out there, but for some patients, surgery isn't an option. However, new technology is making a proven radiation treatment widely accessible and much faster.A dermatologist's office in northeast Ohio is the first in the state to offer electronic brachytherapy. A radiation oncologist and dermatologist there team up to identify and quickly treat non-melanoma skin cancer through this painless, noninvasive and highly successful option.Bob Marcinko spent a lot of time in the sun over the years while working at a golf course. He has three spots of basal cell carcinoma to prove it.Radiation oncologist, Dr. John Prescott, is treating him with the new Xoft machine. A small X-ray tube gets pushed through a series of other tubes to deliver low-energy radiation, only a couple of millimeters deep."Superficial X-rays preferentially kill cancer cells. They don't destroy any of the surrounding tissues, so the skin, the muscle, the bone is all intact. That way when you're done with treatment and the cancer responds, the anatomy is completely preserved," explained Dr. Prescott.



Previously, Prescott says this treatment option was only available at hospitals, because it needed nearly 1,000 square feet of space, and 3 feet of lead blocking.



"We're taking a technology that's established, that works well, where we have years of data, and we're able to take this treatment to the patient," Prescott said.



"Technology today is just mind blowing," said Marcinko.



Dr. Thomas Myers, at Summit Dermatology, says this has dramatically improved things for his older patients, like those on blood thinners, by avoiding surgery.



"I had a gentlemen with a walker, who was going to have to have a skin graft, be unable to use his walker for several weeks. We were able to avoid all that, and avoid him falling, breaking his hip, or other complications," said Dr. Myers.



"It's great. I love it, instead of an operation. I don't want to go through an operation. I've had enough of that," said Marcinko.



Prescott says the cosmetic results and cure rates are excellent. Plus, patients only have to get eight three-minute treatments versus 30 with the old technology. However, for those under 50 who can handle it, surgery is still the better option.



Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.