New skin cancer treatment available in northeast Ohio

Previously, Prescott says this treatment option was only available at hospitals, because it needed nearly 1,000 square feet of space, and 3 feet of lead blocking.
"We're taking a technology that's established, that works well, where we have years of data, and we're able to take this treatment to the patient," Prescott said.
"Technology today is just mind blowing," said Marcinko.
Dr. Thomas Myers, at Summit Dermatology, says this has dramatically improved things for his older patients, like those on blood thinners, by avoiding surgery.
"I had a gentlemen with a walker, who was going to have to have a skin graft, be unable to use his walker for several weeks. We were able to avoid all that, and avoid him falling, breaking his hip, or other complications," said Dr. Myers.
"It's great. I love it, instead of an operation. I don't want to go through an operation. I've had enough of that," said Marcinko.
Prescott says the cosmetic results and cure rates are excellent. Plus, patients only have to get eight three-minute treatments versus 30 with the old technology. However, for those under 50 who can handle it, surgery is still the better option.
Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.
1717 E. 12th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114
(216) 771-1943
publicfile@woio.com
(216) 367-7535EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.