Where to Eat This Week: Jen Picciano's Top 5 Patio Picks

I know our weather looks a little "iffy" in the coming days, but we Clevelanders are the types to log patio happy hours and outdoor lunch hours whenever the weather allows.  Since it's officially "Patio Season" in the city, here are my top 5.

1.  Blue Canyon Kitchen & Tavern, 8960 Wilcox Drive, Twinsburg
Voted Best Patio in Northeast Ohio.  The menu is different (and cheaper) than it is inside, and still very tasty!  You'll feel like you're on vacation.  It's easily my favorite and worth the drive.

2. Market Garden Brewery, 1947 W. 25th St., Cleveland
Here is a patio that is just as hoppin' at night as it is during the day.  Their "shareable" menu items, like confit chicken wings and
pork belly sliders are making me hungry as I type this.  Open for brunch too!

3. Southside, 2207 W. 11th St., Cleveland
This to me is the perfect "Sunday Funday" or Saturday afternoon kinda place.  They also have an extensive Happy Hour Menu, with $5 drinks and snacks.

4.  Green House Tavern, 2038 E. 4th St., Cleveland 
It's no secret I'm a fan of what Chef Jonathan Sawyer plates up.  But the rooftop patio provides an incredible bird's eye view of my favorite block in the city.  They've got a strip steak and a lamb burger on their Happy Hour menu! 

5. Jekyll's Kitchen, 17 River St., Chagrin Falls
Newly reopened, this gem in Chagrin Falls offers a spectacular setting overlooking the falls, plus $5 sushi rolls and $4 chilled sake during happy hour.  

