TSA security breaches make Cleveland fliers nervous

News that undercover agents were able to smuggle fake weapons through Transportation Security Administration checkpoints at various airports across the country made travelers at Cleveland Hopkins International uneasy, even though an airport spokesperson said it's not clear whether or not Cleveland was one of the cities tested.

"That's terrible. They need to tighten it up a little bit," said Freddie Love of Euclid.

"That really doesn't make me feel safe," said Freddie's wife, Carla Love.

An undercover Homeland Security team was able to smuggle fake weapons or explosives through TSA checkpoints 67 out of 70 times.

"It just seems like all of the trouble and the expense of the TSA and going through all the lines, taking your shoes off and all of those things, doesn't seem like it's worth it," said Kim McNeilly of Brooklyn Heights.

The TSA was quick to say they would immediately make changes, including retraining officers and retesting their equipment.

"It's not an easy job, and I think that they are fundamentally underpaid and overworked. So, we have a combination of problems," said Steve Permuth of Tampa.

Many passengers are now hoping this scathing report will result in change for the better.

"It's disturbing, definitely. Flying with my son, you know, I would feel safer flying with my son, if security were tighter, definitely," added Gina Smith of Oklahoma, with her young son dressed in superhero gear standing nearby.

The TSA also announced that undercover checkpoint testing will continue as part of their plan to fix their security issues.

