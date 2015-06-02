NBA Finals watch parties to benefit Cleveland charities

The next watch parties will have admission costs to benefit two Cleveland charities. (Source: WOIO)

If you can't make it to agame in person, going to a watch party at the Q has proven to be the next best thing.

Admission for Games 1 and 2 watch parties of the NBA Finals will cost $5 and proceeds will benefit the Greater Cleveland Food Bank and Shoes and Clothes for Kids. With success of watch parties past, this could lead to a huge donation for the local charities.

"They've had over 10,000 fans, so there's a potential to raise over 40,000", said Karen Pozna, director of corporate and public media relations at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

The food bank provides millions of meals to northeast Ohioans each year, packing and shipping thousands of pounds of nutritional food each week.

Pozna says even small donations can make a big impact.

"$5 is really affordable and it really goes a long way in helping these charities. At the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, for every $1 donated, we can provide four nutritious meals," said Pozna.

This partnership between the Cavaliers and Greater Cleveland Food Bank comes at a good time because summer months are often when the organization sees the most need.

"With kids out of school, parents are trying to figure out where they would get that meal that they usually get in school," Pozna explained.

As the anticipation builds for the NBA Finals, the food bank is grateful the Cavaliers are working to make a difference on and off the court.

