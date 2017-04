Where To Eat This Week: Jen Picciano's Ballpark Favorites

Since Cleveland was just named the fifth best baseball town in the nation by WalletHub , it seems only fitting that this week I'm talking ballpark eats. Here's where I'd go if I were you: Progressive Field has a couple of promotions this weekend that'll do a baseball fan's heart good. They've got Dollar Dog Night on Friday against the Orioles. Bonus: They're testing Dollar Soda Night as an additional promotion. And if you get there early, you can take advantage of their new Pregame promotion: $2 Miller Light cans from 5-7 in the new Right Field District. That's the same section where you can get some great food from the city's favorite neighborhoods.Grab a Great Lakes Brewing Company beer to wash down a bratwurst or pretzels.Try a burger from the Dynomite topped with bacon and barbecue mayo or caramelized onions and red peppers.And don't forget dessert, like a sundae from Sweet Moses The Lake Erie Crushers have some weekly promotions you can take advantage of, too. On Wiener Wednesday, get $1 hot dogs and on Thirsty Thursday, Labatt Blue Select draft beers and fountain drinks are just $1. They're also offering 4 for $44 on Sunday with 4 tickets and 4 food vouchers for $44.Double Bonus: There are fireworks at Progressive Field and All Pro Freight Stadium on Friday.