Where To Eat This Week: Jen Picciano's Ballpark Favorites - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Where To Eat This Week: Jen Picciano's Ballpark Favorites

What's more ballpark than a hot dog? (Source: WOIO) What's more ballpark than a hot dog? (Source: WOIO)
Since Cleveland was just named the fifth best baseball town in the nation by WalletHub, it seems only fitting that this week I'm talking ballpark eats. Here's where I'd go if I were you:
 
Progressive Field has a couple of promotions this weekend that'll do a baseball fan's heart good.  They've got Dollar Dog Night on Friday against the Orioles. Bonus: They're testing Dollar Soda Night as an additional promotion. And if you get there early, you can take advantage of their new Pregame promotion: $2 Miller Light cans from 5-7 in the new Right Field District. That's the same section where you can get some great food from the city's favorite neighborhoods. 

Grab a Great Lakes Brewing Company beer to wash down a bratwurst or pretzels. 

Try a burger from the Dynomite topped with bacon and barbecue mayo or caramelized onions and red peppers.

And don't forget dessert, like a sundae from Sweet Moses
 
The Lake Erie Crushers have some weekly promotions you can take advantage of, too. On Wiener Wednesday, get $1 hot dogs and on Thirsty Thursday, Labatt Blue Select draft beers and fountain drinks are just $1. They're also offering 4 for $44 on Sunday with 4 tickets and 4 food vouchers for $44. 

Double Bonus: There are fireworks at Progressive Field and All Pro Freight Stadium on Friday.

