Dominic Mancuso Editorial: Small business

In a big city like Cleveland, sometimes our small businesses fade into the shadows of our large corporations. But recently, the rock city's entrepreneurial spirit is getting some attention.Earlier this year, Cleveland was named one of Popular Mechanics magazine's "14 Best Startup Cities in America." And just this month, the Ohio Small Business Association named Melt's Matt Fish its "Small Business Person of the Year." Melt started as a neighborhood hangout but Fish has grown his love of grilled cheese into a popular chain with seven locations that are always hopping.Those small neighborhood seeds can pay off in big ways. After all, when Nick Kostis first moved Pickwick & Frolic to downtown's Fourth Street, it was just an alley. Because of Kostis' move, it drew more business to the area. The move transformed the Fourth Street area from a ghost town into one of the city's most popular entertainment districts.Whether it's entertainment, food, manufacturing or tech, Cleveland is a city of opportunity. Resources like the SBA and a population that has embraced the drive to "shop local" make our community a good place for small startups to get a strong start. Fish and Kostis have shown us that many of those small businesses can turn out to be a very big deal for the health and future of our city.I'm Dominic Mancuso and that's how we see it.

