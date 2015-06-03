Taylor Swift fan loses 425 pounds

Taylor Swift has millions of fans around the globe, but one fan says her music helped save his life.

Two years ago, Ronnie Brower weighed 675 pounds.

"I was addicted to pills, addicted to food, and Taylor's music got me through my depression," said Brower. "My doctors said Ronnie, if you don't do something with your life you're going to die before your 30."

So with Taylor Swift's music and the help of a trainer, Brower began some intense training.

He worked with Nick Murphy, a trainer at Mission Fitness gym in Syracuse, New York, where he lives.

"The first 100 days we couldn't get him out of the house so we had to start pretty basic with him moving his arms up and down while sitting down," said Murphy.

"Right now I weight 250 pounds. I lost 425 pounds in 23 months," said Brower.



Now that his goal is complete, Brower wants to thank Swift in person. He traveled from his home in Syracuse, New York to Cleveland for the chance to meet Swift at her concert Wednesday night.

There's been no word from Taylor Swift or her publicists on whether she will have time to meet with Brower, but if he does, he says he knows exactly what he'll say.

"Thank you for inspiring me for my workouts and getting me through my depression."



Brower says even if he doesn't meet Swift he's wants people to be inspired by his story and know that they can reach any goal.



