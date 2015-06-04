Cavs fans show their 'All In' spirit

Downtown Cleveland has Cavalier fever. You can see, touch, even taste the Cavs spirit all over the city.Clevelanders are painting the town with Cavaliers colors. There are now chalk NBA Finals signs painted on the sidewalk in the Gateway District.Over at Colossal Cupcakes on Euclid Avenue, they're using wine frosting and 24 karat gold edible sprinkles to show their Cavs spirit."We wanted to be 'All In' like everyone else. They're selling really well. People are calling to ask us to hold them," said owner Kelly Kandah.At Starbucks near Public Square, they're serving "Fast Break Frappuccino" and "Triple Double Breakfast Sandwiches."

Office workers all over the city are trading in traditional business attire for Cavaliers gear.



In North Royalton at Express Yourself Salon, they're dying hair and polishing nails in wine and gold. Other nail techs around town are also inspired by the "All In" slogan, creating playoff inspired nail art.



Around the corner at Harb's Barbershop, they're taking fandom to a new level, cutting the Cavaliers' "C" into men's hair.



"We're pretty hyped up for this. We've been waiting for a long time for Cavs to bring something home to Cleveland, any Cleveland team," said owner Ken Harb.

Harb says since J.R. Smith has been on a hot streak, they've been taking a lot of requests for haircuts like his.



"Everyone wants to be a basketball star, or some sort of idol. Who doesn't want to look like these guys? They're the best in the world," said Harb.



Follow along with us as the Cavs continue Chasing a Championship. Send us your fan photos at pics@19actionnews.com and we'll add them to our slideshow.



Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.