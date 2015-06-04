Clinic tackles pros and cons of medical marijuana

This November, Ohioans could vote to determine if marijuana should be legalized for medical use. Most people still have questions on how such a law could impact Ohio's health care and safety. To help inform them, the Free Medical Clinic of Greater Cleveland hosted a debate and conference to discuss the pros and cons of legalizing marijuana in Ohio.

Danny Williams, executive director of the Free Medical Clinic, worked to coordinate the event, which included speakers for and against the legislation.

"If this were to come to pass in the next six months, our patients are going to be really anxious to figure out what our options are, whether or not this is good for us, bad for us," said Williams. "We wanted to make sure we gave a clear idea of what the science is."



Those arguing for the legalization claim that the drug provides medical benefits for a long list of conditions, and that it should not be rejected.



"We can have others continue to wait because we can't take action," Ian James, executive director of ResponsibleOhio, said during the debate.



But those against the idea say while there are benefits, there may also be consequence, including how to regulate it.



"It belongs in the scientific community. It doesn't belong in the hands of people who want to make millions," said Marcie Seidel, executive director of Drug-Free Action Alliance.



The recreational and medical use of marijuana is an issue being debated across the country, but some research suggests many Ohio residents are in support of it.



"There was a Quinnipiac poll that came out recently and suggested 84 percent of Ohio voters favorite some kind of medical marijuana," said Williams.



Regulation of distributors, age limits, and taxation are just a few factors at the center of this debate.



In the end, Williams says the audience submitted votes and leaned one way.



"Slightly more said they were less inclined to favor medical marijuana based on the information they got today," said Williams.



