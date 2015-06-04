Fallen Akron officer memorialized

Akron City Council chambers were packed Thursday night with fellow police officers and family members of fallen Akron Officer Justin Winebrenner.

A formal proclamation was made by Representative Greta Johnson of Akron naming a portion of U.S. Route 224 "Officer Justin Winebrenner Memorial Highway."

Five-year-old Charlee and her grandfather Rob Winebrenner accepted a sign similar to the ones you will now see along the roadway.

Officer Winebrenner was Charlee's father and Rob Winebrenner's son.

"We go to the cemetery still. We'll continue to go there. She's handling it very well," said Rob Winebrenner, a former Barberton Police officer.



The part of the highway that has been named in memory of Officer Winebrenner is the stretch that connects Barberton and Akron.

That area was chosen because Officer Winebrenner grew up in Barberton.

"Every time we pass that big cross off to the left, off to the north of 277, he's buried right nearby there. It's so fitting they named it Justin Winebrenner Memorial Highway," added Rob Winebrenner.

It was just over six months ago that the off-duty officer lost his life while trying to keep others safe. November 16, 2014 Officer Winebrenner died from gunshot injuries he sustained at Papa Don's bar when he attempted to defuse an armed man. Five others were shot that night.

The Summit County Prosecutor's Office is seeking the death penalty against Kenan Ivery, 35. His trial is set for September 8.

Winebrenner and his fiancé Tiffany Miller were planning to be married this month.

"So it's not going to happen, but he's still here in spirit, and we still remember him every day," said Miller.

A tribute like this is fitting for a man who grew up wanting to follow in his father's footsteps and in the end, protecting and serving even when he was off duty.

We asked Officer Winebrenner's sister what her brother would think of the dedication.

"He'd be so excited. So excited to see it," said Kelly Campbell.



Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.