Which celebs will the Cavs bring to Cleveland?

A big game can bring out some big names.

Justin Bieber, Usher, and Michael Strahan were all spotted in the front row at the Cavs home opener in October.

If celebrities are roaming the streets of Cleveland for Game 3 Tuesday night, there is a good chance you could see them at The Metropolitan at The 9.

"We're a premier hotel in Cleveland right now, we're at capacity, all the outlets are rocking," said The 9's general manager Kenny Didier.

The 9 is in a prime location in downtown Cleveland, boasting it's own restaurant, nightclub and rooftop bar.

The hotel would not confirm any celebrity sightings but DJ Steph Floss, celebrity DJ and official DJ for the Cavs, did offer some hints.

"I can't say who will be there, but I can say there will be some A-list celebrities over the next two days," said DJ Steph Floss.

In the seven seasons he has worked for the Cavaliers, he has worked with some of the biggest names in music, sports, and entertainment.

"Shoutout to the Rihanna! She was at the game at Golden State," said DJ Steph Floss, hinting that the singer who reportedly cheered for LeBron and the Cavs during Game 2 might make an appearance at Game 3.

Although DJ Steph Floss was tight-lipped about most VIPs, he did mention one.

He is close friends with LeBron James, who he had dinner with after losing Game 1 against the Warriors.

"He wanted to hit that last shot, but it's ok we got them back."

