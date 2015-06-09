Cavs fans go "all in" to pay for parking

Cavs fans were really bringing it to The Q Tuesday night, to the tune of $50 to park right across from the arena.

Some paid even more than that.

"I saw a lot of parking that was more that $50 - $60, $70...when we got off 90, closer to 90," said Edwin Alvarez of Cleveland.



Someone was ponying up the cash. The lots were packed and some closed early in the evening.



Lynne Capwill was one of those who paid top dollar.

"Easy in, easy out. I use a cane so the less walking, the better for me," said Capwill of Chagrin Falls.

As the night wore on, things seemed to get a bit cheaper. Lots near Progressive Field offered a spot for $40 a pop and they even accepted credit cards.

If you were willing to walk a little further, you could get away with a $20 o $25 spot.

"$20. It wasn't cheap, but we had to pay it," said Leland Atwater of Cleveland. One fan hit a slam dunk just by being patient. There's a reason why his last name is Champion!

"I paid .50 cents at a parking meter. I waited until the time would allow, as soon as it said six o'clock, and it's a done deal," said Darnell Champion of Cleveland.



Or how about free? Just don't tell the boss.

"She parked at work. She parked at work and walked over...Because it's free!!" said Bryan Taylor of North Royalton about his wife.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.