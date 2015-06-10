Local delis name sandwiches in honor of Delly

With a name like "Delly" it's hard to resist naming a sandwich after him.

That's why many local delis are jumping at the chance.

At Slyman's Deli, Matthew Dellavedova inspired them to create the "All in Deli."

"He's all in!," said Slyman's manager Samir Elnahas. "So it's gonna be turkey, pastrami, swiss cheese on grilled rye. All in! All the best meat we have."

While Slyman's cooks up its sandwich boasting the best meats, the Cleveland Pickle on Euclid Avenue says their version of the "Delly" sandwich is one of the best sellers.

"It's very spicy, it's our best seller, and just like Dellavedova it's the best player on the team right now," said Jason Trapnell. "It's got capicola and a bunch of high-end meats."

At Danny's Deli on St. Clair there are two versions of the "Delly" sandwich for those who like it cold or hot.

The cold cut version features a large turkey sandwich.

Sue Gerges says the hot version which includes three different meats is the most popular.

"It's corned beef, roast beef, and pastrami with double swiss," said Gerges.

"It's all protein, so it gives you good energy and he's energetic."

