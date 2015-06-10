Veteran's wife charged after his death

Springfield Township Police just charged a Vietnam veteran's wife with failing to provide for a functionally impaired person.

64-year-old David Matwiju's skeletal-looking body was found in a reclining chair in his home. Police say Matwiju weighed only 84 pounds and had cockroaches crawling on his body.

"He was emaciated. The conditions he was living in, he was - the only thing he was wearing was an adult diaper and a pair of socks," said Detective John Lombardi of the Springfield Township Police.



Conditions inside the home, police say, were filthy. Their investigative photos show a kitchen so filled with garbage that investigators say 56-year-old Dorothy Matwiju was forced to use the bathtub to wash dishes.



Bags of soiled adult diapers were stacked on a side table.



Dorothy Matwiju claimed her husband had suffered a stroke, but police say it also appeared the victim had not eaten anything in quite some time.



Packages of unopened snacks and a stale breakfast sandwich were on the chair where his body was found.



"She thought that he might have had a stroke the night prior. When asked why she didn't notify EMS, she said she wasn't sure. She said he refused medical attention any time she asked for it, and she said she was just abiding by his wishes, letting him live the way he lived."



Neighbors say they had not noticed anything unusual around the house recently. They said they saw Matwiju's wife coming and going from work, but had not seen Matwiju himself in some time.



"They were nice people. We never had any problems with them at all," said neighbor Jim Galloway.



Police say Matwiju's wife may have saved her husband's life had she, at the very least, gotten him medical attention.



"As a wife, as a family member, you have some obligation to protect someone - even if they don't want to be protected - you still have the obligation to protect that person," added Detective Lombardi.



Dorothy Matwiju is being held at the Summit County Jail. She is scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning.



Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.





