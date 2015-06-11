Cleveland police trained on dealing with teens

Cleveland Police attended training today to help them learn how to better deal with teens. (Source: WOIO)

With recent incidents like the McKinney Texas pool party, and shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice , it seems there's no better time for police to get training on how to properly interact with young people.

"You have to use different approaches with young people ten with adults," said Lisa Thureau, Executive Director of Strategies for Youth.

Strategies for Youth is a group dedicated to improving the interaction between police and the community. They led the course that instructed 20 Cleveland Police officers on how to promote stronger relationships between police and the youth and the community.

David Walker, who spent time in law enforcement says that while these tactics are effective every situation with young people can be different.

"I'm disturbed by what happened but I think we need to realize that when these officers are in these situations it's not always a carefully controlled situation to have some of the discussions that we're talking about in this training," said Walker.

Yet, in many situations with teens, Walker says using non-threatening language and showing respect is key.

In the aftermath of the Tamir Rice shooting, Cleveland police say that this was not reactive but rather a proactive effort that was planned more than a year before the 12-year-old was killed.

"They have tried for over 18 months to bring us to Cleveland," said Thureau.

"We didn't just wait for a report from a federal agency to make us correct things, we started that long before," said Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams.

As for measuring if this training will be effective, both Strategies for Youth, and the Cleveland Police believe the results will evident.

"In other cities we've seen a reduction in low level arrests," said Thureau.

"I think we can qualify it with the response we get from our residents," said Chief Williams.



