Muskingum Watersheds

Atwood, Charles Mill, Pleasant Hill, Seneca and Tappan - include parks that feature camping, boating, fishing, hiking and cabins available all year long. The lake parks come alive between Memorial Day and Labor Day each summer when events and activities are at their peak. Special events, fireworks, regularly scheduled activities and swimming beaches are only a part of what makes each park a repeat destination for generations of families during the prime park seasons each year. Warm breezy days make perfect conditions for sailing and is what makes Atwood Lake one of the most popular destinations in the state for sail boating. Charles Mill Lake Park boasts its own campground swimming pool. Pleasant Hill Lake Park features access to approximately 88 miles of equine trails connecting Pleasant Hill, Mohican and Malabar State parks along with an equine camp area complete with tie-lines and special designed camping pads to accommodate large trailer units. Seneca Lake, Ohio's third largest inland water way is a popular campground for boating and water sport enthusiasts. Featuring a newly renovated marina and popular dine-in restaurant, visiting Seneca Park and Marina on a warm summer day is a perfect vacation destination. Tappan Lake Park is another favorite of water sport and outdoor enthusiasts. Tappan's campground, nestled at the basin of rolling hills, provides miles of nature trails and is home to the headquarters of the Buckeye Trail.