No word on suspect who fired at Cleveland Police

This is the same area in which a plethora of Cleveland Police officers have been seen investigating at least one incident on Sunday morning. It happened around 10:40 a.m.

Police are still investigating a shooting incident over the weekend in the area of West 87th Street in Cleveland. (Source: WOIO)

Cleveland Police still have not released the name of the 22-year-old who they say pointed a gun at them, right before one of their officers fired four rounds back on Sunday morning.Police say they were fired at from behind, as they chased the suspect on foot, not far from the Cudell Recreation Center, where 12-year-old Tamir Rice was shot and killed by police in November 2014.Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams says a rumor about three people being shot during the incident sparked an angry and chaotic protest that seemed to temporarily stall the police investigation into the foot chase.A couple dozen people gathered, at first, near the scene where the police officer shot at the suspect. The crowd then grew and some protestors became so loud and confrontational with investigators, police were moving police tape lines to force protestors to retreat. At one point, someone even tore down some of the police tape.Police say the whole incident began when someone dialed 911 to report six men waving guns in the area. When police arrived, they say the 22-year-old suspect fled when they tried to question him. One officer fired shots when investigators say a gun was pointed in the officers' direction. Police say they were shot at from behind.No one ended up getting hit.

The 22-year-old got hurt trying to jump a fence. On Monday, a man identifying himself as the suspect's relative said his brother is expected to be alright.

"That's my brother. He's the one that got messed up on the fence. I feel like that that was wrong because my brother didn't do anything wrong," said the man, who wouldn't give his name.



Cleveland Police did not respond to requests for the suspect's name or for updates in the case.

