Heavy rainfall causes Fairview Park road to collapse

Residents along Mastick Road in Fairview Park have a sinking feeling about destruction left behind from this week's rainfall. The downpours damaged a stretch of the road between Eaton and West 210th.

"It's just been a matter of time with this heavy rain that we've had over a week and a half. That washed out the ends of it, which was enough to get the whole thing to go," said former City Councilman, Fred Gauthier.

Gauthier said the erosion has been on the city's radar for years.

"It got -- as they phrase it -- put in the pipeline to be done. Well, that was 15 years ago they did the borings," he explained.

As it turns out, there were already plans to begin repairs there in the coming weeks, even before the road finally gave out.

But Chuck Loeffler isn't convinced it will actually get fixed.

"We'll see if they really repair it or just put temporary shoring up again," Loeffler said.

All the drainage that is routed through the neighborhood is causing his yard to sink and erode.

"They haven't done anything with it. It's been that way for years. Actually, it got worse after they put that steel guard rail up. It wasn't that bad when they just had the steel cables going across. Once they starting digging those holes to put the pylons, that's when all this problem began," he recalled.



The road closure may be inconvenient for commuters, but neighbors are actually pleased that cut-through traffic will be eliminated during the 8-12 weeks of repairs.



