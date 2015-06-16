Huntington Bank building to get multi-million dollar makeover

Plans were released Tuesday for the future of Cleveland's iconic Huntington Bank building.

"We think that Cleveland is starting to boom, and we want to be here, and we want to be here for the long term," said Andrew Greenbaum, Principal of Hudson Holdings.

Hudson Holdings, a development company based out of Florida, announced it's vision for the Huntington Bank building after purchasing it for $22 million.

"We are looking forward to turning, reusing and adapting, and turning the Huntington building into what we consider the grandest property in all of Cleveland," said Greenbaum.

The Cleveland landmark already boasts a gorgeous interior with Corinthian marble columns, high ceilings, and painted murals.

Hudson Holdings is planning $280 million worth of renovations that will preserve the building's historic look while expanding it into much more.

"We want you to come here and have meetings here, have a drink here, stay here, live here," said Greenbaum.

Plans include a hotel, a rooftop bar and club, restaurant, office and event space, as well as 550 apartments with hotel-like accommodations including housekeeping and valet services.

Renovations will begin between January and March of 2016.

Greenbaum says the building will also be made available when the Republican National Convention comes to Cleveland next summer.



Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.