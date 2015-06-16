Couple shocked by rocks reportedly thrown from overpass

Donald Kirk and his girlfriend, Carol, will never look at the overpass at West 130th Street and Bellaire Road in Cleveland quite the same way again.

"It was scary - like a bomb went off," described Kirk.



The couple was on their way to Lakewood when they say someone threw rocks at their Caravan from the overpass.



"As soon as we get right through the overpass, we heard two big bangs. It sounded like a hand grenade went off. My grandson said, 'you ran something over.' I said 'no, somebody is throwing rocks!" added Kirk.



The dents Kirk and his girlfriend found later shocked them even more. something even hit the driver's side of their vehicle.

"It scared me. It scared her and her grandson," said Kirk.

Kirk says he immediately thought of what happened to Stark County school teacher Sharon Budd. She is about to undergo her seventh surgery after a rock thrown from an overpass in Pennsylvania last July crushed her skull.

Budd lost her right eye and suffered brain damage.

"I told her that school teacher, just imagine, tonight, someone could drop a brick off tonight, or a rock. You don't know," said Kirk.



Kirk and his girlfriend just hope that the rock throwers stop before someone gets hurt.



"It could happen to you if you went down that way – anybody," added Kirk.



Cleveland Police say there have been no other reports of rocks thrown off of that overpass.

