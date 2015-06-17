Cheetah mom apologizes in court before sentencing

On Saturday, April 11, a two year-old-boy fell into the Cheetah Exhibit at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo (CMZ). Although the incident didn't last for very long the child was injured from the fall, but was unharmed by the animals.

A Delaware, Ohio mom has been charged after her two-year-old fell into the Cheetah Exhibit at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. The incident happened Saturday and luckily the boy was unharmed by the animals.

19 Action News got its first look at the 38-year-old mom accused of dropping her child into the cheetah exhibit at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. Michelle Schwab of Delaware, Ohio is charged with child endangering.

Michelle Schwab sentenced to one year probation for dropping her son into a cheetah exhibit at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. (Source: WOIO)

The Delaware, OH woman who dropped her child into the cheetah exhibit at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo told the court she was sorry before she was sentenced.Michelle Schwab was sentenced to one year probation on Wednesday. She was facing several months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Schwab had been charged with child endangering. Last month she pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of aggravated trespassing.



On April 11, witnesses watched Schwab drop her 2-year-old son into the exhibit.



He was not harmed by the animals, but suffered a leg injury. Several bystanders helped his parents rescue him.



Schwab insists despite what happened, she's not a bad mother.

"Everything happened so fast. But there's nothing I wouldn't do to protect my family," she said.

In addition to probation, Schwab will go through counseling and complete parenting classes.

