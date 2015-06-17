Cheetah mom apologizes in court before sentencing

Monday, April 13 2015 10:54 AM EDT2015-04-13 14:54:51 GMT
Monday, April 13 2015 4:09 PM EDT2015-04-13 20:09:41 GMT
A Delaware, Ohio mom has been charged after her two-year-old fell into the Cheetah Exhibit at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. The incident happened Saturday and luckily the boy was unharmed by the animals.More >>
A Delaware, Ohio mom has been charged after her two-year-old fell into the Cheetah Exhibit at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. The incident happened Saturday and luckily the boy was unharmed by the animals.More >>
Saturday, April 11 2015 8:04 PM EDT2015-04-12 00:04:38 GMT
Sunday, April 12 2015 12:30 PM EDT2015-04-12 16:30:34 GMT
On Saturday, April 11, a two year-old-boy fell into the Cheetah Exhibit at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo (CMZ). Although the incident didn't last for very long the child was injured from the fall, but was unharmed by the animals.More >>
On Saturday, April 11, a two year-old-boy fell into the Cheetah Exhibit at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo (CMZ). Although the incident didn't last for very long the child was injured from the fall, but was unharmed by the animals.More >>