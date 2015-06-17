Cleveland creating first digital property survey

While downtown Cleveland is thriving, city leaders want to know about the health of its neighborhoods. To find out, crews are creating a citywide survey to determine which buildings need to stay or go.

"The city will have a true and accurate count of every single property in the city," said Jim Rokakis.



Rokakis works with the Thriving Communities Institute, a group dedicated to revitalizing cities by removing vacant properties.



"There is a direct link between vacant properties and crime, vacant properties and health problems," said Rokakis.



Rokakis believes information presented in the survey will be crucial for the city because it's not uncommon for city leaders to think they have more or less vacant property than the actual number. Plus, there's never been a survey that included houses and other structures.



At a time when Cleveland is expanding, leaders are in need of accurate information.



"You make any decision, you want to know that what you're doing is based on the facts," said Rokakis.



The Thriving Communities Institute is spearheading this large project by taking pictures of 150,000 parcels of land and recording information about the condition of the property with an iPad. Teams of two will chip away at the project every day until its completion in late summer or early fall.



Rokakis advises people not to be alarmed if they see someone in a bright orange shirt taking pictures with an iPad.



"They're not up to no good. They just want to get the information about property," said Rokakis.



Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.