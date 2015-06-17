Cavs fans give heartfelt thanks

Seconds after the game ended, Cavs fans were slam dunked with shock and disappointment."I was sad," said Charlene Seelve who grew up in Cleveland."I am so sad!" said Danielle Klassen of Cleveland.The reality of what had just happened set in after a roller coaster ride of a season."I think it was an awesome ride, and we'll be bigger and better next year," said Glendon O'Hara of Youngstown.And then, feelings of deep gratitude seemed to come gushing through. There was no reason to feel bad about the way things ended. There was no curse here.

"I mean, the fact that LeBron came back and said, 'I'm bringing a championship,' and we had already gone to the finals that fast," said Nicole Fraser of Fairview Park.

"I'm sorry, but we did good. I mean, they didn't beat us in four games. We held our own. We had overtimes. I think we did awesome," said Eileen Kubit of Parma.

An enormous sense of pride seems to have emerged from the struggles that were played out on the court while the whole world watched.

"There were so many people downtown, and I heard someone say, ‘we are not the mistake on the lake. We are the remake on the lake,' and I said, ‘that is completely appropriate'," added Klassen.



To LeBron and his team: "I was so proud of them. They were phenomenal!" said Jenny Hyatt of Lakewood.



"We're proud of them. They did good. They did what we expected with them guys getting injured," said Steve Michaline from the Youngstown area.



So, the bottom line is fans are "all in" even more than they were before.

"All in! All in! Go Cavs! Go Cavs!" said Tarra O'Hara of Youngstown.

