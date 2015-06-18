Marijuana advocacy group takes next step to legalization

Thursday, June 4 2015 5:28 PM EDT2015-06-04 21:28:01 GMT
This November, Ohioans could vote to determine if marijuana should be legalized for medical use. Most people still have questions on how such a law could impact Ohio's health care and safety. To help inform them, the Free Medical Clinic of Greater Cleveland hosted a debate and conference to discuss the pros and cons of legalizing marijuana in Ohio. More >>
On Monday, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine rejected the petition for a proposed amendment to the Ohio Constitution, which would attempt to legalize marijuana use in the state. A total of 1,000 valid signatures from registered Ohio voters were submitted.More >>
In early Spring of this year advocates in Toledo began circulating a petition to decriminalize marijuana which has other advocates considering similar petitions in different cities. Cher Nuefer foundedMore >>
Weed, pot, Mary Jane, whatever you call it, the controversy over marijuana continues and now northeast Ohioans are weighing in on the issue. "It's a gateway drug," says Brian Nealy. According to a QuinnipiacMore >>
The Ohio Attorney General's Office certified a petition to end the prohibition on marijuana, but it's still a long way from making the ballot.
Ian James is the executive director for ResponsibleOhio, a group pushing for the legalization of marijuana use in Ohio.
"Sixty percent of Ohioans support the personal use of marijuana," said James. "Are we approaching this as a business? Absolutely. That's the way you make sure you have $554 million going back into Ohio for the community."
If voters pass the amendment, it would limit marijuana production to 10 sites in Ohio, including a location in Lorain. ResponsibleOhio projects that could create 300 jobs and generate $1.6 million in revenue for the area.
"This new industry from those 10 groves, gives thousands of Ohioans the opportunity to own and operate their own business," explained James.
Advocacy groups, like ResponsibleOhio, argue that the economic and medical benefits of legalizing marijuana provide more help than harm. But opponents suggest this push for legalization is driven by economic greed and could result in consequences.
Still, ResponsibleOhio is the only Ohio group out of three that has received the 305,000 signatures necessary to make it onto the 2015 ballot.
James says the group is already working on a sequel to this amendment: legislation that would allow people who have marijuana-related records to have a clean slate if it's legalized.
"We want to make sure we unshackle them from their past and stop checking the box when they go to get a new job," said James.
James believes it's not a matter of "if" legislation will pass, but "when."
