Flying Fig's Lamb Bolognese

Ingredients:

2lbs. ground lamb

1 lb. ground beef

1 onion, minced

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 carrot

1 stalk celery

1 cup whole milk

1 bay leaf

1 tsp. red chili flakes

½ cup tomato paste

½ cup white wine

1 tbsp rosemary, chopped

1 gallon chicken stock

½ lb. pancetta

In a food processor, pulse mirepoix (onion, celery and carrot).

Slow cook chopped mirepoix in extra virgin olive oil.

In a separate pan, brown ground lamp and ground beef. Drain well and reserve.

Render pancetta, keep all fat.

Add garlic, mirepoix, and ground meats. Cook for a minute.

Add tomato paste, and deglaze with white wine. Cook 5 minutes.

Add chicken stock, whole milk, bay leaf and chopped rosemary.

Cook for 1 hour.

