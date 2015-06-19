The 12th Annual Duck Tape Festival rolls into Avon this Father's Day weekend. (Source: WOIO)

The Duck Tape Festival rolls into Avon this weekend with crafts, contests and giant sculptures made entirely of duct tape."It's like your traditional festival with games and rides and food, but all with a twist of duct tape," said Patti LaPorte, with Duck Tape Brand.Got a creative idea stuck in your head? Hit the Creativity Cabana, where crafting assistants will help bring your ideas to life, or give you directions on their "ductivities.""You can go to our Passport Pier and walk through the festival and get your passport stamped by looking at all of the larger-than-life sculptures that we have that we created by University of Cincinnati students that support our tropical theme," said LaPorte.What's appealing about this project to these fine arts students?"For me as an artist, it's all about the scale. I don't get a chance to work very much to make a 16-foot tall palm tree," said Michael England.For some of these art students, the festival provides an opportunity to work in a new medium. Others are more familiar."When I was little, I would make these big airplanes out of boxes. My dad would buy a new washer or dryer and I'd take the box and make airplanes out of them in the garage and then he'd get mad because I took all his duct tape," recalled Jake Brinkmann.His story speaks to the inspiration behind the timing of the festival."When the festival first started in 2004, all we really had was a selection of solid color tapes and the traditional gray tape that dad loves. That's why we started off as Father's Day. Now it's grown to more than 250 solids, prints and licensed designs," explained LaPorte.The Avon Heritage Duck Tape Festival takes place at Veterans Memorial Park on 3701 Veterans Memorial Parkway.

Here's a festival schedule:

• Friday, June 19 from 4-11

• Saturday, June 20 from 11-11

o The Duck Tape parade starts at 10 a.m., beginning at Avon High School and ending at Veterans Memorial Park on Detroit Road

o The Kalahari Resorts Duck Tape Fashion Show starts at 1:30 p.m. on the IX Center Main Stage

• Sunday, June 21 from 11-5

Click here for a list of events and more information.



