Tri-C adds 3D printing course

3D printers have the ability to make almost any object, including cars! (Source: WOIO)

3D printing makes more than objects. It's making money and Tri-C wants to help northeast Ohioans get a piece of the action.

If you can draw it on paper, a 3D printer can bring it to life.

Reports show that the market for 3D printing grew 35 percent last year, generating $4.1 billion.

3D printing helps companies cut costs when designing and manufacturing products. The industry is growing so fast, Cuyahoga Community College just added the study to its curriculum.

"There's not just one occupation around 3D printing. You can go into health care with 3D printing and making medical devices. You can go into manufacturing of different parts," explained Alicia Booker, vice president of operations and manufacturing at Tri-C.

On Friday, local 3D printing companies gathered at Tri-C for a conference. Their displays proved it's possible to make almost anything -- even cars.

The conference featured the world's first digitally designed and 3D printed car, called the "Strati." The car took two years to design and 44 hours to make on a large 3D printer. Greg Jones, vice president of the Association for Manufacturing Technology, says 95 percent of the car was made with a printer.

"People won't be driving 3D printed cars any time soon. It doesn't have those safety standards. It's not road worth," said Jones.

But as for the 3D printing industry, professionals say it's here to stay.

"It's really beginning to shape our future and we're going to see more of it over the next five to 10 years," said Booker.

