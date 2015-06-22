Crocker Park in final phases of construction

American Greetings' construction will begin in September 2014 with an anticipated move in date for spring 2016.

American Greetings Corporation has announced the finalization of the transaction to relocate its world headquarters to Westlake's Crocker Park and the development of the third phase of Crocker Park.

American Greetings Corporation, along with Stark Enterprises and the City of Westlake, is pleased to announce the finalization of the transaction to relocate its world headquarters (Creative Studios) to

After years of expansions and new construction, Crocker Park appears to have finally hit its property line boundaries.When construction crews complete their work over the next year, there will be close to 1,800 people coming to Crocker Park to work at American Greetings . That's in addition to the nearly 4,000 who already work here.The 216 apartments in the mixed-use development are at full occupancy and more will be available. In fact, property managers are pre-leasing the new units for the fall.

"We'll have over 316 residential units. We'll have efficiencies on up to three bedrooms," said Vicki Rotolo, the residential property manager for Crocker Park.

There's even more construction on the north end of Crocker Park.

"On my left here is Hyatt Place Hotel. It will hold 120 rooms. In between that and the restaurants, will hold some micro-retailing. The one restaurant here is the Yard House," said Dan Crandall, Crocker Park's Director of Marketing.

In all, the development is growing by 220,000 additional square feet of retail space and half a dozen new restaurants.

MetroHealth Medical Center is opening a medical facility on the square.

"Part of their transformation will be moving here in July, opening, I think July 13th. They will above Brio, the old University of Phoenix space," added Crandall.

Additional parking is also in the works.

From the beginning, developers said their plan was to make Crocker Park an urban living space and it looks like they've succeeded.

Vicki Rotolo lives and works there.

"It's incredibly convenient to work here and live here. You have all the grocery shopping that you need, restaurants, everything is right outside your door," said Rotolo.

The City of Westlake is also constructing a community building, in conjunction with Crocker Park, where concerts, proms, and even weddings could be held.

