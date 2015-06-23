Homeowners drain flooded basements after storms

Serious flooding stranded thousands in a major back-up on I-90 Tuesday around 6 a.m.

Much of the storm damage in Eastlake happened in one neighborhood over a six-block radius.

Joy Podany says this is the first flood she's had living in her Chardon home for 20 years. (Source: WOIO)

Many residents woke up to flooded basements after the overnight storms. (Source: Rebecca Cipra)

After a series of overnight storms, many people woke up to flooded basements.

Joy Podany was one of those people.

"There was torrential downpours here," said Podany.

A storm flooded her basement with 2 inches of water. It may not seem like that much, but it is just enough to possibly cost hundreds of dollars in damages.

Ben Coiro, a technician at Wyatt Works Plumbing, says spring is his busiest season and Podany's problem is common.

"She has a lot of gravel from the shingles and a lot of debris that is in the line, stopping the water from exiting in the house," said Coiro.

Coiro said blockage is a common, costly problem, but it can be prevented.

"The biggest thing is no one stays on top of their systems, removing roots and cleaning out gutters. All of that gets flushed down the systems with these rainy seasons," explained Coiro.

Coiro says simple maintenance can save a homeowner thousands of dollars.

Podany said this is the first flood she's experienced in 20 years living in her Chardon house, but she's happy to get the problem fixed before the next storm comes her way.

