Experts urge safety after 5 weekend drownings

Heavy rains have left many area rivers and creeks swollen. High waters and turbulent-looking currents may look inviting, especially to youth, but Metroparks safety experts are asking everyone to heed the warnings. Don't swim in areas that aren't designated for swimming.In fact, Metroparks safety manager Greg Headley and his staff have been evaluating certain parts of the Metroparks' waterways to determine which are safe for swimmers.The "no swimming" sign at the Brecksville gorge has been up longer than anyone can remember."It's been here for years," said Headley.For as long as anyone can remember, people have been swimming there.

Lori Lewis, of Broadview Heights, says her kids did it when they were younger.



"I think all my kids did. Rock jumping is, I think what they called it. I've heard different stories," described Lewis.



Unfortunately, not heeding the "no swimming" warnings can end badly. On Monday night, three teens had to be rescued from the gorge. Over the weekend, two tragic incidents in Columbiana County and Ashland County resulted in five people drowning.

Headley says, unfortunately, many don't heed the "no swimming" warnings.



"Sometimes, people are decent swimmers, but they just aren't aware of the conditions. They aren't aware that there are drop-offs. They aren't aware that there are hazardous currents at that time, and when they can't combat those conditions, they get distressed that way," he explained.



Even as 19 Action News reporter Denise Zarrella interviewed Headley, teenagers in swim trunks -- one carrying a towel -- showed up, then left.



"It's a beautiful place, and when it's hot, people want to come and swim. But, unfortunately, this is one of our hazardous places," added Headley.



What will it take to get everyone to obey the signage?



"I don't know if you are ever going to get the teen and the pre-teens to really pay attention to that. It's really up to the parents, at that point, to make sure they pay attention to these news items," said Lewis.



Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.