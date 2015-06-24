Deputy surprises Lake County girl with new tablet

Like many kids, nine-year-old Gabby Garcar started selling lemonade to make money.

Deputy Zach Ropos with the Lake County Sheriff's Office was one of her first customers.

"I bought some lemonade from the little girl and I asked her what the proceeds were going to go to," said Ropos.

Gabby desperately wanted a tablet to use for school and to play math games.

"I asked her how much money she saved up she said only a few dollars," said Ropos.

Ropos bought a glass of lemonade for fifty cents and gave Gabby more than she expected.

"He gave me three dollars," said Gabby.

But Ropos didn't stop there. A few days later, he found Gabby again and gave her a brand new tablet.

Ropos said he was even more moved to learn that just a day before, Gabby had offered to give her lemonade stand money to her mother for gas.

"When the chief saw I bought the tablet, I said please don't post it I don't want that. Seeing her smile is all I want," said Ropos.

While the deputy didn't want to tell anyone, the sheriff's office couldn't help posting the good deed on Facebook where it's been shared more than 22,000 times.

Ropos says he realizes some might mistake this act for public relations stunt, but he says all he wanted to do was help someone in need.

Gabby says she thinks what Ropos did was amazing. She says she loves the tablet and has already downloaded apps for school and for fun.

