Bay Village basement cleanup continues

More than 200 homes were reported to have had some sort of flooding after Tuesday morning's torrential rains.

In Ray Biondolillo and Sara Jenkins' Bay Village basement, storm water rushed up through the floor drain leaving thousands of dollars worth of damage.

Moldy furniture and soggy carpet had to be tossed into a heap on the curb.

Biondolillo knew something was wrong from the moment he stepped foot on the basement floor that morning.

"My office is down here, and I came down to pick up my briefcase and so forth, and as I stepped off the bottom step, I stepped into, you know you normally get the squishy sound? This was a puddle," described Biondolillo.

Two doors down, Patrick Hoke woke up to a wading pool in his basement.

"It was about eight inches of water. Yeah, it was bad," said Hoke.

Everything had to be moved to the garage. Unfortunately, some irreplaceable things were lost.

"Some family photos actually that were sitting on the ground over there," added Hoke.

No one wants to hear that four-letter word again right now, but more rain is in the forecast.

The fans are still blowing. Many of the insurance adjusters haven't even arrived yet.

"That's troubling, certainly, to say the least," said Biondolillo.

"I saw tomorrow, it's supposed to do the same thing. So, hopefully we stay dry!" added Hoke.

Biondolillo says he's left messages for the city about the flooding, and so far, his calls have not been returned.

