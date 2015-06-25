Cleveland actor, writer performs 'Exact Change'

Christine Howey is rehearsing to play the role of a person she knows well: herself.

"When I was five-years-old I wanted to be a girl," said Howey.

Christine was born Richard.

"When I was Richard I was married and I had a child but I still struggled with my identity," said Howey.

Richard became Christine in 1990. Now her story is the focal point of a play she wrote and stars in, called "Exact change."

"People can find a relation to it because everyone is trying to be who they are," said Howey.

"Exact Change" is a one-woman show in which Christine describes each leg of her journey.

She says Cleveland was the perfect place for the debut.

"I love Cleveland, I grew up in Cleveland," said Howey. "I like Cleveland a lot because it allowed me to keep living my life, I wasn't rejected."

Howey says Caitlyn Jenner's story pushed the transgender community to the forefront, but "Exact Change" takes it a step further.

"This play tries to put you in the moment of when I'm going through these difficult times," said Howey.

This is the last weekend that "Exact Change" will run at PlayhouseSquare before it moves on to New York City.

But no matter where it goes, Howey says she hopes impact follows.

"At one of my shows, a person came up to me and said you've just extinguished one of my last prejudices. I want them to walk away thinking this is just another human condition."

