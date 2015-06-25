Survey: Drivers ignore distracted driving warnings - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Survey: Drivers ignore distracted driving warnings

(WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol says distracted driving was blamed for 144,000 crashes across the state last year. A total of 44 people died as a result. 
 
An AT&T survey now reveals that drivers aren't paying attention to the warnings. 
 
In fact, 17 percent of people admitted to taking selfies behind the wheel. Thirty percent admit to checking their Twitter accounts while trying to keep their eyes on the road. One in 10 say they video chat on the way home from work.

Local drivers are fairly forthcoming about their own distracted driving.

"If I didn't say I wasn't, I'd be lying. I eat. I drink coffee," said Sandy Burkey, of Westlake.

"Yes, I'm guilty of it. It's not something I'm proud of, but I don't do it often," said Eric Beal, of Richmond Heights.

But distracted driving has consequences. At this time last year, a van slammed into four bikes stopped at a light in Valley View. Seven riders were injured. Police say the driver that caused the crash was doing something on her cell phone.

Lt. Antonio Matos, with the OSHP, sees it all the time. 

"Just recently, I stopped a woman myself, who had passed me, in excess of 80 mph. She drove by me in the daylight. I just watched her as she was texting on her phone," described Matos.

Public awareness campaigns do help, according to OSHP.

"Any time you take your eyes off the roadway, you are putting yourself, your life and other lives in danger. And it's really not a risk that you want to take," said Matos.

But, what will it take to put the brakes on distracted driving altogether? 

"How can you stop it? Just like the drinking and driving. How do you stop it? Until it happens to one of your family members -- is that gonna stop it?" added Burkey. 

Read all the stats from AT&T's survey here

