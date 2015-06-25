Shaker Heights native taken 16th in NBA Draft

One gifted young basketball player got a draft night call that will change his life.

Terry Rozier was selected by the Boston Celtics as the 16th pick in Thursday's NBA Draft.



Rozier hails from Shaker Heights and played for the Raiders.

But the 21-year-old rose to real sports stardom as a Louisville Cardinal. He spent Thursday night surrounded by friends and family, waiting for the call.

Rozier has come a long way from humble beginnings in Youngstown and Shaker Heights High. He calls the decision to go to prep school after graduation the toughest he's had to make.

"It turned about to be the best thing for me, going to Hargrave. I got to find myself. I was on my own. I was more mature. That's when I got the confidence, I can play this game, I can play basketball," said Rozier.



His two years at Louisville also shaped his game on and off the court.



"Sophomore year, coach said he needed me to score the ball a lot. Ball going to be in my hands. Probably my most memorable year, because our point guard got kicked off the team due to some issues. We came together as a team," he said.



Rozier says the process of being courted for the Draft was physically and mentally draining. He worked out and met with nearly 20 teams.

"You just got to keep reminding yourself to this day. This day is coming up soon," he said.

His mother is confident her young son can handle the pressure and competition at the next level.



"I've watched the grind, the tears, the emotions he's went through to get this far and I'm just happy for him," said Gina Tucker.



"It's just great to see the looks on all my family's faces and my friends. Just reminds me that I worked hard for this just keep it going," said Rozier.



