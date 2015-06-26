Catholic Church responds to SCOTUS ruling

Not everyone feels that change from the Supreme Court ruling on gay marriage is for the better. Millions of Americans feel the court is trampling on a sacred religious rite. Some believe the Supreme Court got it wrong.

The latest research from Gallup puts 60 percent of Americans in favor of what the Supreme Court Justices decided on Friday, which still leaves nearly 40 percent of the population against gay marriage. Some of whom went to mass on Friday to pray on it.



During the mid-day mass at St. John's Cathedral in downtown Cleveland, Rev. Sean Ralph felt compelled to address Friday's historic ruling by the Supreme Court, in favor of gay marriage nationwide.



"I'm not going to preach on that because I think such words should be well chosen. Simply keep our nation in your prayers," he said.



Members of the church are upset and feel let down by the country's highest court.



"I am sad more than anything, not angry or frustrated, just really sad," said one parishioner.



Others say they are depressed over the decision.



"They legislated from the bench. That's unconstitutional. It's illegal," said another man.



In a statement, Bishop Richard Lennon said they'll continue to define and defend marriage as a union between a man and a woman.



Those opposed believe this is not the end of the debate. They hope governors from states where gay marriage was voted down, will stand up and fight the Supreme Court's mandate.



