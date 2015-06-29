VIDEO: Near fireworks fiasco in Westlake

The annual American Liberty Fest fireworks display at Crocker Park has yet to be rescheduled, after some fireworks went awry and ended up in the crowd Sunday evening.According to Westlake Police , the mishap happened less than five minutes into the show and caused the display to be cut short. It was due to an apparent malfunction of the pyrotechnics system. The system was installed and operated by fireworks vendor American Fireworks of Hudson.





The incident, which is currently under investigation by the Westlake Fire Department, State Fire Marshal and American Fireworks, was quickly contained with no serious injuries or property damage reported.



The roof of Barnes and Noble Booksellers is the area where the State Fire Marshall was expected to be focusing his attention less than 24 hours after the fireworks display blew up.



"We are working closely with authorities and American Fireworks in a thorough investigation to fully understand what happened and how," said Ezra Stark, chief operating officer of Stark Enterprises. "The safety and enjoyment of our guests, residents and tenants is always our top priority and we are thankful that the swift action taken by all parties involved helped to contain the situation in such an orderly manner. We pride ourselves on having created more than a decade's worth of fun, family-friendly events and look forward to continuing that tradition."



Kim Moyer goes to the fireworks every year. This year seemed like all the rest, she said, until something went terribly wrong.



"The first set went through. The second set -- the pink ones -- kind of came a little low, and then the next ones were the green ones, and they went straight down into the crowd," Moyer said.



Paramedics, she said, seemed to scramble to an area near the fountain in front of the Cheesecake Factory restaurant.



"They rushed over to the fountain area, right in the center, by the black awning," said Moyer.



Westlake Police released the following statement Sunday evening:



"Tonight [Sunday] during the fireworks display at Crocker Park there was a catastrophic failure of one of the display boxes. The exhibitor immediately shut down the display. The W.F.D. treated 9 people at the scene for minor injuries. No one was taken to the hospital. The event will be investigated by the Ohio State Fire Marshall's Office." Nine people were treated on the scene for minor injuries.



Spokespersons for Crocker Park had no comment on whether the fireworks would be rescheduled.



On Monday afternoon, American Fireworks released the following statement:



"On Sunday, June 28, 2015, at approximately 10:00 pm, an accident occurred during a fireworks display at the Crocker Park Liberty Festival injuring a number of spectators. A rare product malfunction occurred causing the fireworks to misfire. Emergency services personnel promptly responded to the incident and all spectators were treated at the scene for minor injuries.



American Fireworks Company deeply regrets that people were injured during the Crocker Park Liberty Festival and we are extremely appreciative of the fast response time and professional services provided by the Westlake Fire Department and Paramedics.



We are currently working with the Ohio State Fire Marshall, the Westlake Fire Department, and Crocker Park to thoroughly assess what happened to ensure it does not happen again.



American Fireworks Co. employs a highly qualified staff that is trained on a regular basis. Safety is always our #1 priority and has been since our founding in 1902. Our safety record in that time has been one of the highest rated in the industry. The issue during this incident appears to have resulted from a malfunction related to the manufacturing of the product. We have taken immediate steps to remove this product from our inventory and all future displays. We are deeply sorry to those who were affected during the incident and we will continue to work with the proper parties to resolve the issue at hand."



