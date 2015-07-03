Cricket powder milkshakes served at Wadsworth burger chain

Two billion people around the world eat insects as a regular part of their diets and some Americans are starting to warm up to the idea.

The Oreo Mud Pie Cricket Milkshake is available at Wayback Burgers for those brave enough to try! (Source: WOIO)

It started as an April Fools Day stunt on Facebook, but turned into a sought-after shake at a local burger joint.

Wayback Burgers in Wadsworth is now in the protein shake business. The specialty burger and milkshake chain is mixing up Oreo Mud Pie Cricket Protein Milkshakes, after a faux post on social media about it caught fire.



Customers started bugging the chain to actually make it happen.



"We started getting comments on Facebook saying, 'What? It's a joke. I wanted to try that. Sounds awesome.' So they were like, 'Alright, let's see if we can make it viable for everybody,'" said owner Chris Elerick.



"It's chocolate covered cricket powder. So if anything, you'll taste the chocolate more," said restaurant general manager, Shane Files.



If you can get past the "insect ick factor," this shake is packed with more than 20 grams of protein.

For those with environmental concerns, crickets consume fewer resources to raise. Traditional animal proteins require about 10 times the feed and 100 times more water to raise.



The shake retails for $4.99.

