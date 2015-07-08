Dominic Mancuso Editorial: Definition of Hate

The definition of hate, according to Webster's Dictionary is: "intense hostility and aversion usually deriving from fear or anger."

The foundation of this nation was built on the notion that every citizen has the right to have differing values and beliefs without fear of reprisal. That's what makes this country so different from so many others; you can freely debate your neighbor.

But wherever you may stand, the zeal, volume, and tone emerging from many of our debates really troubles me. Specifically, I'm referring to the overused and cliched use of the term "haters." The term is sophomoric and baiting and it shouldn't have a place at the table of national dialogue. Because we disagree on a topic, does that mean I shouldn't have an opinion? If you've ever had a disagreement with a parent, spouse or a child, does that mean you hate them? It's getting hard to have a differing opinion in this country these days without being labeled a "hater" and that's a shame because suppressing anyone's viewpoint -- whether you agree or not -- flies in the face of everything this country is about.

Our country remains divided, in part, because of the language we use when we disagree with each other. It's time to stop using extreme and immature labels like "hater" and start using respect for the fact that sometimes people have an honest difference of opinion.

I’m Dominic Mancuso and that's how we see it.

