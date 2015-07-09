Cleveland police launch body camera survey

Survey on body cams will be available for 30 days (Source: WOIO)

The Cleveland Police Department wants to hear from the public about how they should move forward with using body cameras.

Thursday, the department launched an electronic survey and they want as many people as possible to participate.

"Some questions on the survey might ask citizens if they feel officers should be recording video all the time, and what's their opinions as far as them editing the video," said Leroy Morrow, Cleveland Police Deputy Chief of Administration Operations.

Three out of the five Cleveland police districts are currently using body cameras, but Morrow said adjusting to the equipment has not been perfect.

"We've had some hiccups with equipment failure but minimum," said Morrow.

Morrow explained one of the "hiccups" included the camera charging docks failing to operate.

While districts three and one have not started using the cameras yet, the policy on how the footage will be monitored is still subject to change.

William Tarter Jr., a volunteer Community Representative, ensured that the results of the survey will be considered.

"The results will be publicly available and people will hear the responses," Tarter said.

He also explained that hard copies of the survey results will be available at community meetings to be held in the future.

The survey will be open for 30 days.

