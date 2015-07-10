District plans to get back on track after losing students

Bad grades landed Warrensville Heights senior Euriel Daniels in summer school this year.

"At my old school I failed geometry and algebra so I was making that up here," said Daniels.

But the Warrensville Heights school district is also trying to rebound from a bad report card.

An annual report card tracking the district's performance last year is peppered with D's and F's showing where students scored low in both reading and math.

Warrensville Heights High School graduate Donald Jolly became the district's new superintendent in June.

"I understand that the ratings before said we were low performing but are no way are we low performing," said Jolly. "Students meet our school district standard so they earn their credits but then on these high stakes testing that give schools their rating, our kids are not meeting that mark."

That missed mark caused the district to lose 700 students to charter schools over the past four years.

But Jolly says he has a plan that includes improving test scores and bringing back extracurricular activities that have faded away.

The district is hosting a registration fair on August 1 to encourage parents to enroll their children in the district.

"We have caring and trusting teachers and we are on the move," said Jolly.

Hopefully a move in the right direction, and students like Euriel are following suit and planning for the future.

"In the future, I want to go into medicine. Pre-med, residency program, get my license, and start my own thing," said Daniels.

