10-year-old punched in stomach at day camp

Eboney Russell says her son was punched at Boys & Girls Club in Akron (Source: WOIO)

Police say they are still looking to arrest 21-year-old Diamond Woodall of Twinsburg Township.

She's accused of punching a 10-year-old boy in the stomach while she was helping out with the day camp program at the Boys and Girls Club on Jonathan Avenue.

Talking about what happened at the club is still hard for the child. Tears streamed down his face when he recounted the incident.

His mother, Eboney Russell, did not want to have his name revealed in this story.

"I was playing a basketball game, and I had the ball, so I shot it, and the ball bounced off the rim and hit the staff member in the face. She said, 'who threw the ball?' and I was like, 'me,' and then she punched me," said the alleged victim.

Russell says she got the call that her son was upset, and, at first, he wouldn't tell anyone what was wrong.

"I was asking him, 'what's the matter? What's going on? Why are you so upset?' At that point, he stated, a staff member punched him in the stomach," said Russell.

Russell called the police. An arrest warrant was issued for Woodall.

The Boys and Girls Club relieved her of her duties.

They say she was part of a youth employment program provided by Summit County.

The Boys and Girls Club also released a statement, saying, "the organization is deeply concerned about these allegations, and is cooperating fully with local law enforcement authorities in a thorough investigation of this case."

At the very least, Russell says, she wants to make sure Woodall doesn't hurt any other children.

"The Boys and Girls Club is kind of a fun, safe haven for kids, and that's the last thing that I would ever expect to have happen to my son."

Akron Police say Woodall does not have a prior arrest record.

