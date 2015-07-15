Man facing charges after videotaping teens in deadly crash

A Lorain teen riding with his friend has died, hours after the two were involved in a horrific car accident on Kansas Avenue.

A Lorain man was arrested and charged for videotaping the aftermath of a deadly crash instead of trying to save a life. The crash happened early Monday on Kansas Avenue in Lorain.

Lorain Police say Zach Goodin, 17, was speeding over railroad tracks and lost control. Goodin's car crossed several yards, hit a parked vehicle and a utility pole, before crashing into a house.

Goodin is in critical condition at MetroHealth. His passenger, Cameron Friend, 17, died from his injuries.

Officers say Paul Pelton, 41, was at the accident scene. Pelton allegedly opened the back door of the car and took cell phone video. He then reportedly walked around to the driver's side and videotaped the driver. Witnesses say Pelton made no attempt to help or comfort the boys.

Pelton then posted the video on Facebook and tried to sell the video to several news organizations.

Denise White was trying to help the victims, who ended up just steps from her front door. She and others saw what Pelton was doing.

"To take that video and put it on Facebook, it just shows you have no principles. It's disgusting. That guy's mom probably had to see that. It made us relive it," said White.

He was arrested Wednesday for vehicle trespass.

Pelton recently posted a new video on Facebook under the name Paul Santucci, saying he was sorry and that this was all a big misunderstanding.

"I want to offer a public apology to the families of the kids that got injured or deceased in the car accident. I never intended it to be a video that came across as a gore video," said Pelton in the video. "I wanted to put the video out there so other kids could see it and learn from the mistake of speeding and driving recklessly."

