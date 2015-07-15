19 Action News crew shops Amazon Prime Day

Christmas may be the last thing on your mind in the summertime, but some online retailers are trying to cash in on your love for Black Friday sales by offering Christmas in July.

With deals marketed to be as good as Black Friday, many consumers failed to resist taking a short break at work to check out Amazon Prime Day.

Here at 19 Action News it was no different. We took a first-hand look to see if one of the biggest stories of the day really had big sales.



Some in our newsroom love the convenience of using Amazon Prime, but our social media coordinator Jessica Donelson wasn't impressed with the selection.



"There was probably a lot of stuff on sale, but not really stuff that you wanted, like USB drives and pens," said Donelson.



While electronics are one of the biggest Black Friday attractions, Prime members, like intern Jackie Demate, felt Amazon didn't offer comparable discounts, and that many of the sale items were random.



"You can't market something as better than Black Friday and then only sell things that people can get in the store," Demate explained.



However, our consumer investigative queen Danielle Serino managed to save a few dollars.



"I bought a stapler for $7. It was originally $16," Serino said.



Overall, she thought Prime Day was a prime disappointment.



"I still needed to buy the stuff, so it's not a loss, but for this particular 'Black Friday day'...NAH!"



Despite backlash on social media, Fortune reports that Prime Day has been a success for Amazon. According to the article, Amazon has reportedly sold 28,000 sets of tupperware, 35,000 Lord of the Rings Blu-Ray sets, and 4,000 Echos.



Amazon hasn't released any final reports for the day yet.

