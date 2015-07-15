Dominic Mancuso Editorial: Pit Bull Dilemma

The debate over pit bulls ignites during the summer when more dog attacks occur. (Source: WOIO)

Their quiet summer day was pierced by a woman’s scream. When several Shaker Heights residents rushed out of their homes to see what was happening, what they saw will be hard to forget: a woman being mauled by a pit bull. Seventy-one-year-old Annie Williams died from her wounds. She was the grandmother of the pit bull's owner.

Our hearts go out to a family mourning their loss. But this tragedy ignites a debate that rises with the heat of summer, when incidents between dogs and humans spike. According to the city's division of animal control and safety, a minimum of 143 incidents with pit bulls were reported between July 2014 and 2015.

Pit bulls have their defenders, but out of all the dog breeds, pit bulls and pit mixes are responsible for over a quarter of all human fatalities from dog attacks, that’s according to a 20-year study by the Centers for Disease Control.

The debate over what to do with pit bulls will never be a walk in the park. But for a breed of dog long-known for aggressive and unpredictable behavior, we should proceed with caution and common sense.

I'm Dominic Mancuso and that's how we see it.

